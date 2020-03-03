Police searching for 4 masked gunmen after West Side home invasion

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – San Antonio police are searching for four masked gunmen who stormed into a West Side home, threatening and robbing the family who lives there.

Officers responded to that home, located in the 5400 block of Wincheap Farm, shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

People in West Side home wake up to guns pointed at their faces

According to a preliminary report, a 40-year-old man told officers that he and his family woke up to four men who they didn’t know, wearing masks and pointing guns at them.

They described the weapons as AR-15 rifles and handguns.

They told police the intruders got into their home by kicking in the door, then demanded money.

When the family did not produce any cash, the gunmen took off with their cell phones and a purse, police said.

The man says the robbers also fired shots at his home as they ran off. No one was hit by the gunfire.

Police said they did find several spent shell casings outside the home, but the man would not allow investigators to search inside for evidence.

They say the victims also provided very little information about what happened.

Officers followed a signal from one of the cell phones to an intersection about three miles away.

They said they found what appears to be the getaway car at Moonrise and Fortuna streets.

Investigators planned to search that car for evidence.