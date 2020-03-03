20-year-old capital murder suspect dies after attempting suicide in Bexar County Jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate charged with capital murder has died from his injuries after attempting suicide inside the Bexar County Jail, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said a detention deputy found the inmate, who has not been identified by authorities, attempting to commit suicide at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A second deputy was called and they cut the inmate down before performing life-saving measures, BCSO said.

He was transported to Baptist Medical Center downtown, where he died about an hour later.

The inmate was in jail on charges of capital murder, possession with intent to deliver and assault with bodily injury, according to BCSO.

BCSO is investigating the inmate’s death.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

