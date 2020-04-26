Man in critical condition after four suspects ran him down with their car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a group of four suspects who are accused of trying to run down a man in their vehicle.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at a Valero gas station on Pleasanton Road.

Officials said a man was fighting with four suspects at the scene. When the man started to run away, the suspects got into a vehicle and ran the victim down, according to authorities.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call San Antonio police at (210) 207-8126.