PHOTOS: Hundreds of people visit Surfside Beach, but many didn’t respect social distancing

HOUSTON – Surfside Beach was busy with visitors Saturday.

Photos show hundreds of people on the beach, enjoying games, music, and barbecue. The majority of the people seem not to be respecting social distancing guidelines or didn’t wear a face mask or covering.

On its website, Surfside Beach noted the beaches were closed to vehicular traffic, but people were able to able to walk, surf, fish and swim, as long as they stay safe and socially distanced.

“And while state and local government have not said that our Texas beaches should be closed, we recommend that if you visit, you practice social distancing even while enjoying the outdoors,” Mayor Larry Davison wrote in a public notice in mid-March.

Hundreds of people visit Surfside Beach, but many didn’t respect social distancing. (KPRC)

Surfside Beach is located near Freepoint, in Brazoria County.

On April 7, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta ordered the temporary closures to county parks, including Quintana Park and Stephen F. Austin Park.

“All County Parks: Large pavilions and gathering places, playground and public restrooms are closed until further ordered. All boat ramps remain open,” the county stated on its website.

Hundreds of people visit Surfside Beach, but many didn’t respect social distancing. (KPRC)

As of Saturday, Brazoria County has reported 573 COVID-19 cases, including three people who have died from coronavirus-related complications, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. Two hundred and fourth-three people have recovered from the virus. Freepoint had seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, six of those have recovered, per the data.