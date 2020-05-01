Man shot in leg in accidental shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A local man was taken to an area hospital after being shot accidentally overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Thorain Boulevard, not far from West Avenue and Interstate 10 on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the man was shot in the leg and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

Police did not say if any charges are expected to be filed.