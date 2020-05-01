Walmart announces Express Delivery for San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Walmart announced a new service called Express Delivery that delivers to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

The grocery store chained made the announcement recently, and said they will be piloting the 100 stores, which includes stories in San Antonio.

Walmart officials said it will expand to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 stores total as the weeks go by.

The development of the service accelerated in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, according to officials.

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, a Walmart chief customer officer. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

The service will cost $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers’ will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery.

“We have an opportunity to serve our customers no matter what life calls for,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “Whether it be a last-minute ingredient, medicine when a fever hits, or the item you didn’t know you needed when checking off your chore list, time matters. Express is a solve for that.”

Just go to walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and search your zip code to see if Express Delivery is offered in your area.