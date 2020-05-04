Boy with Down’s Syndrome surprised with 10th birthday parade celebration

San Antonio – A boy who has faced many medical obstacles in his young life was celebrated in his cul-de-sac Sunday afternoon for his 10th birthday.

Kameron Domingo celebrates 10th birthday with surprise parade(Courtesy Phyllis Domingo) (KSAT)

Kameron Domingo not only has Down’s Syndrome, but also has difficulty eating as well.

“He has been sick for the last couple of years,” said Phyllis Domingo, his mom. “He has been to feeding clinics where he is slowly learning how to eat. He goes to therapy twice a week but hasn’t been in two months because of all of this. He has been in and out of the hospital, so we decided we were not going to have a party this year.”

Kameron also wanted to go to the Great Wolf Lodge for his birthday but the pandemic canceled his plans. Phyllis Domingo said after calling some of her friends, they began to organize a birthday parade for Kameron.

Sunday, one by one, cars and trucks and SUVs drove by their home decorated with ‘Happy Birthday Kameron!’ signs. People even dropped off several presents as they drove by.

“He hasn’t seen anybody in so long in person and neither have we, you know, so it is just great that everybody came out and supported him and his birthday,” said Glenn Domingo, his dad. “It is fantastic. It is a milestone right.”

The family said seeing the joy on Kameron’s face was even more special, seeing as though he is usually the one making others feel loved.

“He just got so much joy and so much flare about him,” said Terri Mauldin, former executive director of the Down Syndrome Association. “He is full of personality and full of energy! I don’t know how Phyllis and Glenn can keep up with him.”

“He is a hugger! Even if he doesn’t know you and you are meeting him for the first time, he is going to go hug you,” Glenn Domingo said. “Like at a party for example, before we leave the party, he has to go hug everybody. He can’t leave the party until he’s hugged every single person who is at that party,” he laughed.

The family said as they continue to celebrate Kameron’s special day, they have encouraging words for the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We just have to stay together, and we have to keep our faith and we have to keep rolling because this too shall pass,” said Glenn Domingo. “This too shall pass.”