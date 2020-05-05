Police: San Antonio police officer was looking for car burglars just before shooting, killing man

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who shot and killed a man early Tuesday was investigating a crime wave in the Southwest side neighborhood at the time, Chief William McManus said.

McManus spoke to members of the media just after the 1:40 a.m. shooting.

He said just before things took a violent turn, the officer had tried to stop a group of men to question them about the crime spree in the area.

“This area had been plagued by car burglars, and he suspected that these three individuals may be involved in breaking into vehicles,” McManus said.

Detectives mark off the area along Five Palms Drive where an officer shot and killed a man during a violent scuffle. (KSAT 12 News)

All three men, who appeared to be in their 20s or 30s, immediately took off running, McManus said.

The officer managed to catch one of them near Five Palms Drive and Shoreview Place and he reportedly put up a fight.

McManus said the officer initially used his Taser on the man but it had no effect on him.

“The fight continued and the suspect was able to take the officer’s Taser from him and he tased the officer,” he said.

At that point, McManus said, the officer pulled out his gun and shot the man, killing him.

As of late Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify him.

Officers did catch up with the other two men who ran from the scene. At least one of them is facing a charge of evading arrest.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department one year.

Although they have not released his name, they said he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.