Tobin Center officials working to reopen facility by summertime
Officials taking steps to ensure safety of patrons, employees
SAN ANTONIO – Tobin Center officials say they have been hard at work trying to figure out the next steps to take to reopen.
The steps include fundraising, rescheduling shows and making sure social distancing measures can be taken once the shows begin again.
Even though officials are staging shows and concerts, they say they are taking their time to do it safely.
The Tobin Center is expected to reopen by mid-June.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.