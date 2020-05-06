San Antonio Botanical Garden reopens to community on 40th anniversary
Tickets must be purchased online before visiting facility
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrated its 40th anniversary by reopening on Tuesday for the community.
Officials say they have had to restructure operations due to the ongoing pandemic over the last two months.
Some of the changes include monitoring capacity, cleaning more than ever and requiring face masks for anyone who visits.
Anyone who would like to visit the facility must purchase tickets online at sabot.org.
