80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

San Antonio Botanical Garden reopens to community on 40th anniversary

Tickets must be purchased online before visiting facility

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

Tags: san antonio botanical garden, reopening, coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrated its 40th anniversary by reopening on Tuesday for the community.

Officials say they have had to restructure operations due to the ongoing pandemic over the last two months.

Some of the changes include monitoring capacity, cleaning more than ever and requiring face masks for anyone who visits.

Anyone who would like to visit the facility must purchase tickets online at sabot.org.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.