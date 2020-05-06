Security guard patrolling Tobin Lofts overnight dies after being found unresponsive, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard who was patrolling Tobin Lofts overnight and was found unresponsive on the complex property has died, Alamo Colleges District officials said.

Officials said the guard, who works for a company contracted to parol the complex, was found around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Alamo Colleges police officers performed CPR on the guard until emergency medical services personnel arrived, officials said.

The guard was transported to a local hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead, officials said.

Officials don't believe there was any foul play involved.

The medical examiner has not ruled on a cause of death, according to officials.