Wife of former Longhorns star, Ravens DB Earl Thomas arrested for holding him at gunpoint, Austin police say

AUSTIN, Texas – Details have surfaced of an incident in April involving former Texas Longhorns star and current Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas and his wife, Nina Thomas.

According to Travis County court documents obtained by KSAT-12, Nina Thomas was arrested on April 13 in Austin after she confronted Earl Thomas with a gun and pointed the weapon at his head.

The arrest affidavit stated that Nina Thomas confronted Earl at a rental home because she suspected him of cheating on her.

Nina and two other women broke into the home and found Earl and his brother Seth Thomas in separate rooms, each with a woman, documents showed.

At one point, Nina had the loaded gun less than a foot away from her husband’s head, according to the affidavit.

Earl Thomas managed to wrestle the gun away from Nina and police were called.

Officers arrived around 3:41 a.m. and found Nina Thomas chasing Earl with a knife.

According to the document, Nina Thomas told police her intent was just to “scare” her husband, but she did not realize there was a round in the chamber even though she had taken the magazine out of the gun.

Nina Thomas was charged with first-degree felony burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the affidavit.

The other two women with Nina Thomas were arrested for burglary of a residence.

Earl Thomas was not arrested for the incident. The 7-time Pro Bowl player posted a since-deleted video on Instagram Wednesday saying he was notified the story was about to come out and he wanted to get ahead of the report.

The story was initially published by TMZ.

"It’s not really anybody’s business. It pisses me off that it got out, but it’s the world we live in today. But instead of talking about us, just keep us in your prayers. Stuff like this happens,” Thomas said in the deleted video. “We try to live the best lives we possibly can, but sometimes that doesn’t go as planned. Just pray for us as we go though this.”

(Image of since-deleted post on Earl Thomas's Instagram account.)

Thomas added he is speaking with Nina and seeing his children.

Thomas played at Texas from 2007 to 2009 and was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Baltimore, his current team, has not announced whether any disciplinary action would be taken against Thomas.