E. coli discovered in Fair Oaks Ranch raw water well

The K3 raw water well had a sample test positive for E. Coli in Fair Oaks Ranch, city officials confirmed on Friday.

Raw water is a mix of groundwater, rainwater and water from wells. The water is tested as a precautionary measure prior to the water entering the distribution system.

Because the tainted water has not entered the distribution system, city officials say the water is still safe to drink and “there is no need to boil or treat your drinking water.”

The water well will be taken offline and will be disinfected, city officials said. It must pass all sample tests before going back into service.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the situation, city officials said.