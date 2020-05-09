Local couple ties the knot via Zoom in hospital ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – Mother’s Day will be even more memorable this year for one local couple.

Ausenett Cruz is 33 weeks pregnant and is currently hospitalized for a pre-term condition, but that didn’t stop her and her now husband, Eliazar Cruz, from having a wedding last Sunday, according to St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital.

When Ausenett was hospitalized, the couple thought their wedding plans would have to be put on hold. That is, until nurses at St. Luke’s were able to put together a ceremony that was officiated via Zoom.

According to St. Luke’s, nurses made flower bouquets out of tissue paper, signs and served as Ausenett’s bridesmaids.

After the ceremony, nurses also provided entertainment during the wedding reception, which featured a dance to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours,” by Stevie Wonder.

Mother’s Day will serve as the couple’s one-week anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple!

