WATCH: Local family holds horse parade to celebrate 7-year-old’s birthday

SAN ANTONIO – A local girl had quite the surprise for her 7th birthday on Saturday.

Annette Nieto, her mother, said her daughter loves horses and she decided to make it the theme for her birthday celebration this year.

However, although many are still in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, Nieto planned a surprise her daughter won’t soon forget — she planned a horse parade.

Both horses and ponies trotted down the street to celebrate Juliana’s special day. Neighbors even took part in the event.

