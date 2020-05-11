Families honor mothers despite impact of Covid-19

SAN ANTONIO – Families in San Antonio found a different way to celebrate Mother’s Day with the social distancing orders in place.

Several families went out to Woodlawn Lake Park, like Shelby Durham.

“We are just out here, trying to get the kids out of the house,” Durham said. “They are not in school and they can’t go to the pools or the playgrounds, so we are going for a walk to burn some energy, get them tired and just outside of the house.”

Last year Durham said she spent time with her father.

“I went to eat with my dad and my brothers, my stepmom, and all my nieces and nephews,” Durham said. “We got to go to a restaurant, but we will be getting takeout today or cooking."

Rick Sanchez, 73, also enjoyed time at the park.

“We decided today let’s go to the park and have a picnic,” Sanchez said. “There is nothing more important than family. Without family, what do we have?”

Sanchez is a grandfather and took his grandchildren in as his own, which is why Mother’s Day has a deeper meaning to their family.

“Just to be with the family and remember everything we have and even the things we don’t have makes us appreciate everything we do have today,” said Joseph Hermosillo, his grandson. “Something was missing, and it was him the whole time and so he just fits perfectly and does everything he can, and we are just grateful to celebrate with him just like a mother.”

“You know, he is the piece that makes our family whole,” said Angelica Sanchez, his granddaughter. “Since my grandpa took us in, it has been like way better. We just look at everything from the positives.”

Rick Sanchez said Covid-19 should not stop families from loving each other.

“We are not going to stop just because of a pandemic,” Sanchez said. “I mean it is bad but there is no reason to stop doing what we would normally do other than be more careful. Maybe we couldn’t go to church today but at least we could be out here with what God has created. I know that sometimes not every mother is exactly the ideal picture of what we want but they’re our mother and we need to remember them on days like today.”

People like Matt Barron was also at the park with his brother, but sadly, his mother is in the hospital battling Covid-19.

“Today was the first day we saw her on FaceTime,” Barron said. “It has been different because it is the first Mother’s Day we don’t actually get to surprise her with flowers or take her to her favorite breakfast spot. It is a little different, but she is still here, and she is still fighting."

He said everything he and his brother do, it is for their mother.

“Our graduations, our business promotions, we do it all for her,” Barron said. “She’s our everything. She’s our role model. She’s our protector. She’s our biggest fan. We would tell her to just keep fighting because you got a lot of people who want you to come home. There are so many people praying for you. People that I didn’t even know you impacted.”

Maria Aleman can relate to Barron, as her 70-year-old mother is in the hospital battling stage 4 breast cancer. She too hasn’t seen her mother physically in weeks.

“We are just here celebrating in honor of my mother,” Aleman said. “I’ve been emotional all day because she is not here with us. We thought she was going to be out of the hospital by now but she’s not. We were planning to have a celebration at home, mariachi and everything.

Aleman said her mother is a three-time cancer survivor.

“She is a very strong person,” Aleman said. “I love her, and I miss her, and I wish she was home with us and I can’t wait to see her.”

In general, everyone agrees that mothers are very special to this world.

“You’re loved,” Durham said. “You’re worth it. No one is anything in this world without their mom. Live it up. Treat yourself today. Love yourself today.”

