Neighbors rescue man from burning home after hearing explosion, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Two neighbors helped rescue an East Side man from his burning home after they heard an explosion late Sunday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far from Rigsby Avenue.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed.

Residents reported hearing an explosion shortly before the fire occurred. A young neighbor who lives across the street and another person helped pull a man out of his house shortly after it caught fire, fire officials said.

The man was taken to an area hospital by EMS with extensive burns.

Fire officials said a gas leak likely caused the fire and that CPS Energy will have to dig up the gas line to cap it. A small gas leak was allowed to burn while waiting on the excavation in order to prevent a larger gas leak, officials said. The home is considered a total loss.

A portion of a neighbor’s home next door was also damaged by the fire. The residents made it safely out and were not hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is now under investigation by the arson division.