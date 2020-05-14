Local staffing agency, resume writing companies helping people find jobs amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Staffing agencies and resume writers continue to work to help people find new jobs amid the millions lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we were pretty much staffing was clerical, pretty much temp-to-hire, but now it’s kind of shifted more to medical operations,” said Amy Aguallo, vice president of Reliable Staffing.

Aguallo said while the company lost contracts because of COVID-19, it also gained new business.

“We actually gained a lot more work through this pandemic because of the need for the medical staff,” Aguallo said.

These companies are hiring in San Antonio as other companies face layoffs, closures during COVID-19 pandemic

Aguallo said besides medical jobs, there are other fields in high demand, including sanitation, warehouse, and food production jobs.

Reliable Staffing recruiters have been working from home, and the agency is not seeing the same amount of applicants.

“We've also noticed a lot of people are not looking for work right now with the unemployment being so high. You know, as far as them receiving their benefits. We have some locations in New Braunfels and Kerrville. We have banners outside, and nobody's walking in,” said Rene Aguallo, CEO and founder of Reliable Staffing.

Aguallo said in her database, there are currently 100 open positions in San Antonio.

Mark Spurlock, director of operations at River City Group, a local business that offers resume writing services, said last month, the company saw a spike in new clients, but it slowed down.

“People are somewhat scared, you know, for viable health reasons, and also that the economy is in a nosedive right now and unemployment figures are skyrocketing to levels we've never seen in our lifetimes,” Spurlock said.

Spurlock said last year the business wrote about 200 resumes. While this year, they are not sure if they will exceed that number, he said people should always be ready with a resume.

“This won’t last forever. You don’t want to be the last one boarding the train for employment when the economy does start to turn around,” Spurlock said.