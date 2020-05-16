2 San Antonio school districts looking to reopen this summer amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio school districts are looking to reopen this summer, just in time for the new school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendents from the North East Independent School District and San Antonio Independent School District announced their potential reopening plans during the city’s daily briefing on COVID-19 on Friday.

NEISD Superintendent Sean Maika said as of now, the district is looking to open back up Aug. 17, but the safety of students and staff is still a top priority.

“What I can tell you is that we’re committed to our students’ safety, to our faculty’s safety. As we develop our plans, we’ll include them in those discussions, ” Maika said.

NEISD, SSAISD to pay employees during school closures, officials say

NEISD has served over 1.5 million meals to students since its closures began in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Maika.

WiFi is still available for students in the school parking lots as well.

For the San Antonio Independent School District, Superintendent Pedro Martinez said it aims to reopen to students on Aug. 10. However, its summer programming is slated to start in July.

SAISD has served over 1 million meals since closing its doors around spring break, according to Martinez. Even when the schools do reopen to the public, Martinez said the district will still have online resources available to students.

Martinez said the district will also have a hybrid model prepared for students returning at the beginning of the school year.

“For those children who can learn well at home, we’ll definitely support that. But for children who need to be in our buildings, we want to make that an option as well,” Martinez said.

How will school, classrooms change for SAISD in the fall?

In the coming weeks, Martinez said the district aims to talk with parents, present potential student schedules, analyze classrooms and ask how to achieve social distancing in the new school year.

Neither of the districts have made a final decision as of yet if face masks will be required once schools are reopened. Currently, face masks are encouraged for staff members returning to the buildings, such as custodians, maintenance staff and teachers.

“We’re prepared for having all of the safety guidelines,” Martinez said. “We’ll be waiting for guidance from our state ... We’re preparing for all contingencies.”