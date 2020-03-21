NEISD, SSAISD to pay employees during school closures, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Board members for the South San Independent School District and North East ISD unanimously voted to ensure their employees are going to be paid as schools continue to close.

The NEISD superintendent and the board president said they and other leaders understand these are extremely trying times and want to help everyone get through.

During the last in-person board meeting at NEISD, the superintendent spoke about the COVID-19 resolution to allow all staff members to be paid even as schools remain closed at least until April 6.

The resolution received a unanimous yes vote and was well-received by board members who, at times, got emotional. They expressed thanks to staff members who have adjusted their lives and stepped up to help during the coronavirus pandemic, which led to school closures and a loss of work for many.

A similar resolution to keep staff paid at South San ISD during closures also received a unanimous “yes” vote.

While some jobs in both school districts have been repurposed to help with to-go meals and take-home assignment packets, it’s understood that many employees are without jobs. However, that doesn't mean responsibilities stop.

“It’s just so important to us as a board that we pay our employees. They are the reason we are so successful as a district, and there are many employees that are hourly that -- if they’re not at work, they would not be paid. It’s important for us that we are committed to them,” said Shannon Grona, NEISD board president.

Until further notice, all NEISD and South San ISD meetings will be conducted over the telephone.

