Heated argument results in vehicle fire, injures couple on the South Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – A heated argument resulted in a vehicle fire and two hospitalizations on the South Side overnight, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Roosevelt Avenue at the El Tejas Motel.

San Antonio police were initially called to the motel earlier in the day for a domestic disturbance. Officers said a couple was in a heated argument before the girlfriend left and the scene was clear.

However, at 11:58 p.m., the girlfriend returned to the hotel, argued with her boyfriend and tried to set a vehicle on fire, officials said.

The boyfriend tried to stop her, but she was able to spark the gasoline, catching herself, her boyfriend and the vehicle on fire, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD broke through the fence to get to the fire and fire crews were able to get the flames contained, officials said.

The couple was injured in the fire and both were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment of burns. The female was stable and the boyfriend’s condition is unknown, authorities said.

The vehicle was a total loss and charges are pending. The investigation is still ongoing.

