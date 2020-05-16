Video shows massive fire on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – A video on social media showed a massive fire that broke out at a condominium complex on South Padre Island Saturday morning.

According to the Valley Star, the fire was reported at the Gulf Point Condominiums building, near the Sapphire building.

Posted by Ben Hill on Saturday, May 16, 2020

Ben Hill, a Facebook user, streamed the video on Facebook Live around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Flames are seen in the video engulfing the entire building. The Valley Star reported that firefighters were working to extinguish the flames by spraying water from a nearby parking garage.

At least one person was seen being put into an ambulance, according to the Valley Star.

Posted by Duane Looka on Saturday, May 16, 2020

No word on what caused the fire or if others are injured.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

SAFD: Family of four loses home in massive fire on West Side