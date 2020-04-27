SAFD: Family of four loses home in massive fire on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

A family of four is now without a home after it became engulfed in flames Sunday night.

Firefighters said the flames were already through the roof when they arrived on scene.

The homeowner was watching a movie on an iPad on the back porch when they noticed it started to get hot to the touch. According to firefighters, the homeowner noticed something was wrong with the electrical, set the iPad down, went inside and came back out and saw the flames.

The battalion chief said the structure was unsafe to send firefighters inside to fight the flames, as the walls were “leaning out left and right," so they are doing aerial attacks and plan to be on scene all night.

Three cats are also missing from the home.

The house was deemed a total loss and the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

No injuries were reported and arson is investigating.

Original:

San Antonio Fire Department is battling a large house fire on the West Side.

The fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 9000 block of Koenig, just north of 151.

San Antonio firefighters called to large house fire on Northwest Side (KSAT)

When fire crews arrived on scene, flames could be seen shooting out from the home.

Details are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.