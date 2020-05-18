2 firefighters rescue kitten from underground sewer near San Antonio elementary school

SAN ANTONIO – Two volunteer firefighters from the Bexar-Bulverde Volunteer Fire Department went underground to rescue a 4-week-old kitten Sunday afternoon.

According to Kenneth Jarvis, a spokesperson for the department, a person called to report a kitten meowing but “since no one was there when we arrived we had to guess that the animal was in this sewer. A firefighter went in to have a look around.”

Jarvis told KSAT the one-pound kitten was in a sewer behind Kinder Ranch Elementary and that the kitten had traveled underground towards Bulverde Road.

Two firefighters had to go into the sewer to rescue the kitten, Jarvis said. “One has to hold the flashlight and the other has to manage the animal.”

The firefighters gave the kitten to a neighbor in the area, according to Jarvis. That person then took the kitten to a shelter where it was determined to be a boy.

The neighbor who took the kitten to the shelter decided to adopt him and name him Stormy. “He has had his first deworming dose, been bottle-fed and is now napping in his kitty house on a heating pad with little stuffed bunny. He has a forever, loving home,” the neighbor told Jarvis.

