Man arrested after shooting woman in the neck, leaving her, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after shooting a woman in the neck and then fleeing, according to San Antonio police.

Placido Jaquez Jr., 38, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting on Friday in the 6100 block of Birch Valley Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jaquez shot the 33-year-old woman while they were together in a pickup truck.

Jaquez left the victim at the scene then took off in his truck, police said.

The woman was transported to University Hospital in critical condition. There, she told police that she knew Jaquez as “Peewee” and gave his last name and birthdate.

Jaquez also faces charges of evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.

More local news

SAPD: Man in custody after day-long standoff with officers

Southeast Side family without a home following fire, officials say

South Side convenience store clerk assaulted by customer with knife, police say