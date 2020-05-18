South Side convenience store clerk assaulted by customer with knife, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an assault of a cashier at a South Side convenience store on April 21.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at the Lucky 7 Food Mart in the 5900 block of South Flores Street, not far from East Southcross.

According to police, the clerk was assaulted by a belligerent customer.

Police said the customer entered the store and began yelling racial comments towards the clerk. The man grabbed a can of beer, placed it at the counter, and continued yelling racist comments, police said.

Authorities said the clerk decided not to serve the customer and ordered him out of the store. That’s when, police said, the man grabbed merchandise and threw it at the clerk, just before pulling out a knife and attacking him.

Police said the man fled the store with a young male wearing red shirt and gray sweatpants just before police arrived.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.