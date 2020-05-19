Kerrville man facing murder charge after victim dies in San Antonio nursing facility

After a man died at a San Antonio nursing care facility in April, a Kerrville man who faced aggravated assault charges is now charged with murder, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

Alexander Scott Haley, 35, was indicted on murder charges Monday by a Kerr County grand jury shortly after Louis Earl Vaughn died.

“Vaughn was the victim of an assault that occurred on July 10, 2019, near the boardwalk area west of the Schreiner One Center," police said in a news release. “Vaughn had remained unconscious since the assault in which he suffered severe injuries to his head.”

Haley has remained in custody since the date of his initial arrest and will now be held on a $250,000.00 bond, according to the news release.