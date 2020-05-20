21-year-old woman pinned in car with ‘incapacitating injuries’ after highway rollover, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she crashed into another car on Northwest Loop 410 Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the crash near Northwest Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road around 5:40 p.m.

According to police, the woman was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester on the highway approaching the exit lane. She struck a Kia Sportage and both cars rolled over several times.

The Subaru collided with a tree, pinning the driver inside and leaving her with incapacitating injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Sportage were not seriously injured, according to police. No criminal charges are expected as of Tuesday night.