HELOTES, Texas – A boil order is still in effect on Saturday for residents in Helotes after a significant water main break.

The water main break happened just after 5 p.m. Friday, northwest of San Antonio, near Government Canyon State Park and Highway 16, at Bandera Road Ranch Parkway between Loch Wind and Mountain Climb.

As of Saturday, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Water System said crews have repaired the pipe and are flushing it and the tank that serves the area.

Officials said water pressure is expected to be restored soon; however, residents will still need to boil water until Sunday when the final tests come back.

According to SAWS, a non-SAWS contractor was doing work in the area with a power tool and broke a 20-inch water main.

A total of 600 accounts or addresses were impacted by the break and water pressure was lost, officials said.

Below is a map of the area where residents are currently affected by the water main break.

Here is the area impacted by a boil order still in place for Helotes residents after water main break . (SAWS)

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

