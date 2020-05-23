Former NFL, Cowboys quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested for domestic battery

Former NFL and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

TMZ Sports first reported the arrest.

According to online records, Leaf, 44, was taken into custody around 2 p.m. in Palm Desert, Calif.

He was booked into a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department jail and later released on $5,000 bail, according to records.

Leaf played for the Cowboys in 2001 after he was released by the then San Diego Chargers.

He appeared in only four games for Dallas, all losses. The Cowboys released him in May 2002.

Leaf was the No. 2 overall pick in 1998 and struggled on and off the field.

Leaf has dealt with drug addiction and spent two years in prison after he was arrested in 2012 for breaking into a home in Montana to steal prescription drugs and for violating a probation order out of Texas.

Leaf was released and spoke often publicly about his efforts to recover.

He was hired by ESPN to cover college football for the 2019 season.