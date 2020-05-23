You can now buy native plants online, locally - here’s how.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – If you’re looking to buy some native plants, but want to do so at a distance, the San Marcos Discovery Center is here to help.

The center launched its new online store Saturday at 10 a.m., offering curbside plant pickup for all customers.

Those that utilize the online shop can schedule plant pickups weekly from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday at the discover center, located at 430 Riverside Drive.

The sale is temporary and will likely wrap up in June, according to discovery center staff.

San Marcos Discovery Center has launched its online store for customers. (San Marcos Discovery Center)

The online store offers a wide variety of plants, which includes trees, grasses, milkweed and herbs. The prices will vary based on the size of the pot, starting at $2.50 for a four-inch pot, the center said.

“By growing these plants in their yards or at their businesses, our customers are sustaining pollinators, conserving water, and providing habitats to birds and other species.” said Chappell in a statement. “We have curated our inventory and kept it as affordable as possible to help nurture a healthy, diverse ecosystem in our region.”

To visit the center’s online store, click here.

