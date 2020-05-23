These places are open for Memorial Day recreation

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to venture out of the house on Memorial Day, here are a few places you can visit around town.

Remember, social distancing and wearing facial coverings are still encouraged.

Below are the places open for Memorial Day recreation in San Antonio:

Braunig Lake: CPS Energy has recently reopened the park in time for Memorial Day weekend. Hours are 6 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily, and capacity will be limited to 1,500 visitors. No overnight camping is allowed and playground areas will be closed. For more information, click here.

Briscoe Western Art Museum: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will officially reopen its doors to the public Saturday, May 23, and will offer half-off of admission through Memorial Day weekend. All healthcare workers will receive free admission throughout the summer as well; they’ll just need to show their IDs to museum staff for verification. There are several protocols in place that will help promote social distancing and proper hygiene among visitors. For more information, click here.

Calaveras Lake: CPS Energy has recently reopened the park in time for Memorial Day weekend. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, and capacity will be limited to 1,500 visitors. No overnight camping is allowed and playground areas will be closed. For more information, click here.

Natural Bridge Caverns: Cavern tours have resumed and other attractions, like the “World’s Largest Outdoor Sky Trail," are set to open at a later date, according to caverns spokesperson. Cavern tours resumed on May 8 after being shuttered on March 16. Cavern tour capacities will be limited to allow guests effective physical distancing between each family group. Cavern ticket prices vary by date, and guests can save more by planning and purchasing days in advance. Click here for more information.

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch: Visitors are able to visit the ranch from the inside of their own vehicles, but they will not be able to feed the animals. The Petting Barnyard is still closed until further notice, according to the ranch’s website. No reservation is required.

New Braunfels river parks: River parks and recreation in New Braunfels opened on May 8 to a large crowd. River parks will have limited hours of operation, from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Regular picnic fees and parking fees will be in effect. For more information, click here.

The Pearl: Restaurants in the Pearl are slowly beginning to open up their dining room spaces, with the latest being Bakery Lorraine. Outdoors, guests on green spaces are encouraged to maintain at least six feet of social distancing from others not in the same household. Guests, residents and employees are asked to wear face coverings.

The Pearl has yet to reopen its splash pad and farmer’s market, and has removed seats and tables to avoid congregating. The complex has posted capacity signs on its green spaces. For more information about rules at the Pearl, click here.

San Antonio Botanical Garden: The San Antonio Botanical Garden is now open to visitors; however, those that want to visit the garden will need to reserve their tickets in advance, as no tickets will be sold on-site. Guests will need to continue practicing social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged. For more information, click here.

San Antonio fishing spots: Many San Antonio-area fishing spots are also open to the public. Even if you aren’t a fan of fishing, some of these fishing destinations also feature hiking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and camping. For more information on where the best local fishing destinations are, click here.

San Marcos city parks: Riverfront parks in San Marcos will reopen on Friday. They will remain open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Visitors are encouraged to distance themselves from people not in their household and wear face coverings when distancing isn’t possible. While the river will be open, The river will be open, playgrounds, basketball courts and pavilions at the parks will remain closed. For more information, click here.

Texas State Parks: All state parks are currently open for day use, with overnight camping only available for those with pre-existing reservations. Day pass reservations will be required upon arrival. To secure a day pass, click here or call 512-389-8900.

What’s still closed: