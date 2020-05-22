Have some ‘reel fun’ close to home at these San Antonio fishing spots

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking take a quick trip outdoors, you may want to check out one of these local fishing spots.

Even if you aren’t a fan of fishing, some of these fishing destinations also feature hiking trails, playgrounds, picnic areas, and camping. Residents that visit these parks are still encouraged to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing.

Here are some fishing spots around town that are worth visiting:

1. Woodlawn Lake Park

Located at 221 Alexander Avenue, this is one of the most popular fishing spots in San Antonio, according to Yelp users. The park features a large pond for fishing, a playground, shaded seating areas, hiking and bicycle trails, a community center, a swimming pool, and plenty of other amenities. The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to midnight. For more information, click here

2. Elmendorf Lake Park

Located at 3700 W Commerce Street, Elmendorf Lake Park allows fishing from the bank or a pier overlooking the water. The park also features trails, walkable bridges, and a water play area. Even if you’re not looking to go fishing, this is still a good place to enjoy the outdoors and take a stroll. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. To learn more about the park, click here

3. South Side Lions Park

Located at 4008 Pecan Valley Drive, South Side Lions Park is known as a good spot for fishing in San Antonio. The park also features picnic areas, pavilions, a community center and trails that are part of the Salado Creek Greenway Trail — plenty of activities for the whole family. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. For more information, click here

4. Denman Estate Park

Located at 7735 Mockingbird Lane in the Medical Center area, this park is known for its relaxing, tranquil atmosphere. Visitors can fish, walk around the trails, enjoy the picnic areas and there are plenty of photo opportunities here as well. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information on the park, click here

5. Live Oak Park

Located at 18001 Park Drive in Live Oak, this park has plenty of amenities, in addition to being a primary fishing spot for locals. The park also features several sporting fields, picnic sites, and allows for various types of boats, however, there are a few requirements for those that do go boating. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. For more information, click here

6. McAllister Park

Located at 13103 Maltsberger Road, this park is known for fishing and for a great place to go hiking, whether you’re by yourself, with a friend or even your dog. The park offers both paved and unpaved trails and also has a dog park. The park is open from 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily. For more information, click here

There are also two major lakes in the area that are also great for fishing, which are listed below:

Braunig Lake and Calaveras Lake

Located close to one another, these lakes are also primary spots for fishing in the area. Those that want to fish at these lakes will need an access pass, which will provide entry for both locations. Boats are also welcomed and rentals are available. For more information, click here

Medina Lake

This lake is known for having clear waters and is great for those looking for a day trip to spend out on the water. The lake also features private lakeside camps and boat ramps are available as well. For more information, click here.