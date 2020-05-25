Comal River temporarily closed on Memorial Day in New Braunfels after overnight storms

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels police have temporarily closed a popular tubing area of the Comal River Monday morning as overnight storms pushed the debris into the water and the river’s flow to a potentially dangerous speed.

Authorities said around 8 a.m. that they would reevaluate the temporary closure at 11 a.m. This story will be updated with the latest information. (Find the latest weather alerts and forecasts from our meteorologists here and alternatives to recreation around San Antonio here.)

“Heavy rains last night have caused an increased flow of water in the Comal River this morning. Overnight, the Comal River flow reached over 500cfs and water went over the Tube Chute Dam. As of this release, the flow has come down to 429cfs and the clarity of the water is still very poor. Therefore, the Comal River in New Braunfels is temporarily closed for recreation in order to wait for waters to recede and for minor amounts of debris to be cleaned up. City officials will reevaluate the river flow and conditions at the Tube Chute at 11am and a determination will be made then about whether recreation can resume today,” according to the New Braunfels Police Department’s Facebook post.

The river access point generally sees thousands of tubers on Memorial Day and despite this year’s pandemic, crowds were seen on Saturday and Sunday.

