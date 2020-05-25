Pictures, video show lightning and damage from storms in San Antonio, surrounding areas
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday night’s storms brought rain, lightning and strong winds to San Antonio and the surrounding areas.
The storms caused some flooding and wind damage.
- Map: Emergency road closures at low water crossings in San Antonio, Bexar County
- MAP: Current power outages in Bexar County
Here are some KSAT12 viewer photos and video sent in to the weather team.
