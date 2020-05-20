San Marcos reopening river parks ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Riverfront parks in San Marcos will reopen Friday in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The city announced that the parks will stay open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily starting Friday, but visitors must “exercise responsibility” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.

Visitors are encouraged to distance themselves from people not in their household and wear face coverings when distancing isn’t possible.

The river will be open for tubing, kayaking, canoeing and swimming. Playgrounds, basketball courts, and pavilions at the parks will remain closed.

These parks are scheduled to reopen on Friday:

Rio Vista Park, including the skate park and tennis courts

City Park (including Dog Beach)

San Marcos Plaza Park

Juan Veramendi Plaza Park

William & Eleanor Crook Park

Hays County Veterans Memorial

JJ Stokes Park

Restrooms and hand washing stations will be cleaned three times a day and will close at dusk, the release states.

Parking will be allowed at the Fish Hatchery, Ramon Lucio Park, and along CM Allen Parkway and Cheatham Street.

“We know the community is excited to see our river parks reopen, but we strongly advise park goers to maintain personal responsibility when it comes to keeping themselves and those around them safe,” Mayor Jane Hughson said in the release. “The virus is still in our city and is still very contagious, so large crowds of people in our river parks are highly discouraged.”

