New Braunfels river parks, recreation reopen, with restrictions

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – River parks and recreation in New Braunfels reopened to the public Friday, with limitations and restrictions aimed at protecting the health and safety of the public.

"Following the Governor’s orders, we are encouraged to see our community begin to reopen. Our goal is to create an environment where social distancing is possible while enjoying our beautiful parks and rivers. However, park-goers also have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and should commit to following the Governor’s orders and safety precautions, including social distancing,” said New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel.

Here are the new guidelines for river parks & river recreation:

River parks will have limited hours of operation, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Park-goers must continue to follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor.

River outfitters are required to follow the governor’s guidelines for their operations, including social distancing, occupancy restrictions, and disinfecting of equipment.

Regular picnic fees and parking fees will be in effect.

Comal River

Prince Solms Park, Hinman Island, and the City Tube Chute will reopen Friday (May 8) with limited capacity.

Floating under the San Antonio Street Bridge remains closed due to the ongoing bridge reconstruction project and the Last Public Exit will remain closed, therefore tubers should expect an abbreviated float.

Life jackets will be available, but there will be no lifeguards on duty this weekend. When lifeguards do return to duty in the lead up to Memorial Day weekend, they will follow refined protocols to limit physical interaction while performing lifeguard duties.

Guadalupe River

Cypress Bend Park and River Acres Park will reopen Saturday (May 9) with limited capacity

Other Amenities