Braunig, Calaveras Lakes in San Antonio open for Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio fishing destinations are open in time for Memorial Day weekend.

CPS Energy announced Braunig and Calaveras lakes will be open to the public following “an extended closure” due to social distancing mandates. Hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Capacity will be limited to 1,500 visitors per park and there should be no more than four people per boat, CPS Energy said. A social distance of six feet from others and face coverings are encouraged.

Port Aransas prepares to welcome beachgoers back for Memorial Day weekend

Also, no overnight camping is allowed and playground areas will be closed.

“We will continue to implement safety measures to protect visitors. Safety is first and foremost and our goal is to protect those who choose to enjoy our facilities,” Brian Spruiell, Director of Facility Operations at CPS Energy, said in a news release. “CPS Energy was one of the early adopters of social distancing and we will continue to maintain those practices at our facilities.”

The energy company is asking visitors to “exercise patience” as long lines are possible.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed beaches, rivers, lakes and state parks to open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Marcos reopening river parks ahead of Memorial Day weekend