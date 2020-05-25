Here’s what is open, closed this Memorial Day in San Antonio

Published: May 25, 2020, 7:13 am

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.

Public safety and emergency services will operate Monday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:

Open:

Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected

Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

3-1-1 Call Center will operate on holiday hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday

Dead animal collection crews will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place

Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd

Magistrate Court and Detention Center

City parks and trails

Closed:

CPS Energy’s offices, customer service centers and call center

SAWS offices

Animal Care Services Adoption Center

Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites

Metro Health locations and clinics

Metro Health COVID-19 Hotline

Municipal Court Services

Pre-K 4 SA offices and centers

Senior Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)

City of San Antonio Community Service Centers

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records

La Villita Administrative Offices

Market Square Administrative Offices

Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices

McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro

SAPD Administration and Records Section

SAFD Administration and Records Section

Alamodome Administrative Offices

