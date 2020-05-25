Here’s what is open, closed this Memorial Day in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Memorial Day, several city offices in San Antonio will stay closed for the day.
Public safety and emergency services will operate Monday, but here are the city services that will be open or closed:
Open:
- Recycling, organics recycling and garbage will be collected
- Police, Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- 3-1-1 Call Center will operate on holiday hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Downtown visitors will enjoy a parking meter holiday
- Dead animal collection crews will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
- San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center, 1800 Wurzbach Parkway
- Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Center, 8963 Nelson Rd
- Magistrate Court and Detention Center
- City parks and trails
Closed:
- CPS Energy’s offices, customer service centers and call center
- SAWS offices
- Animal Care Services Adoption Center
- Bulky waste collection centers and household hazardous waste sites
- Metro Health locations and clinics
- Metro Health COVID-19 Hotline
- Municipal Court Services
- Pre-K 4 SA offices and centers
- Senior Centers
- Senior Nutrition Sites (seniors or the general public may contact individual nutrition sites for holiday schedule information)
- City of San Antonio Community Service Centers
- Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records
- La Villita Administrative Offices
- Market Square Administrative Offices
- Solid Waste Management Administrative Offices
- McFarlin Tennis Center, 1503 San Pedro
- SAPD Administration and Records Section
- SAFD Administration and Records Section
- Alamodome Administrative Offices
