World War II-era airplanes to fly over San Antonio on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will get another flyover, this time from four World War II-era aircraft.

Lewis Air Legends and the City of San Antonio will put on the 30-minute display starting at noon on Memorial Day.

The aircraft will start near the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange, then head to Kelly Field, then take a full circle from the South Side to the East Side and then downtown. It will take two rounds above downtown and the Pearl before heading to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, according to a news release.

Lewis Air Legends founder and pilot Rod Lewis said he wanted to “honor those that served and fought for our freedom, and those who flew these wonderful flying machines.”

“The meaning of ‘freedom’ is more important than ever and for that reason we fly our fleet in remembrance of these heroes,” he said in a news release.

The formation will include one World War II bomber and three fighter planes. They will be flown by:

B-25J Mitchell “Russian Ta Get Ya”: pilots Rod Lewis and Stewart Dawson

P-51 Mustang “Miss Marilyn”: pilot Jim Dale

P-51 Mustang “Happy Jack”: pilot Dr. Bruce Winter

P-51 Mustang “La Pistolera”: pilot Gordon Richardson

A news release by the Lewis Air Legends encourages onlookers to practice social distancing during the flyover.

Monday’s flyover follows the Air Force Thunderbirds’ glorious flight over the Alamo City on May 13 to thank first responders during the pandemic.

