WATCH: World War II warbird planes to fly over San Antonio for Memorial Day around noon

SAN ANTONIO – Despite Sunday’s late storms, the sky is open this Memorial Day for a flyover from historic warbird planes.

Four World War II-era airplanes will put on a 30-minute display over San Antonio, starting at noon near the Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 interchange. Lewis Air Legends and the City of San Antonio are hosting the flyover.

Three P-51 Mustangs and one B-25J Mitchell will head to Kelly Field, then take a full circle from the South Side to the East Side and then downtown. It will take two rounds above downtown and the Pearl before heading to the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, according to a news release.

KSAT 12 News will have two cameras tracking the flight for a livestream. You can view the stream in the video player at the top of this article.

There is a possibility that the flyover could be postponed due to potential isolated storms. However, strong-to-severe storms are most likely after 7 p.m. Monday.

The flyover commemorates Memorial Day and “those that served and fought for our freedom,” Lewis Air Legends founder and pilot Rod Lewis said in a news release.

