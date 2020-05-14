Fly with the Thunderbirds! Watch the San Antonio flyover from the cockpit of an F-16
Cockpit video shows pilot’s perspective during Wednesday’s flyover in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of San Antonians were looking up Wednesday as the Air Force’s Thunderbirds took to the sky as part of America Strong, a recognition and show of national solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic for healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.
Many residents watched from home, online or select areas of the city where it was safe to socially distance.
While most everyone else was looking up, the Thunderbird pilots were looking down on the city and now you can see San Antonio and Austin from their point of view.
