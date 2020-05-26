Chobani donates $150,000 to help military families in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As military families across the country have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Chobani is stepping in to offer some help.

The yogurt company announced a $150,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a San Antonio-based national nonprofit that serves military families.

“The funding allocated to the San Antonio region comes from the more than $1 million raised from Chobani’s first-of-its-kind Hero Batch, which was developed by Chobani Veterans to uphold the company’s commitment to universal wellness and give back to America’s military families,” Chobani announced in a news release.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on our veterans, service members and their families, including those in San Antonio, Military City U.S.A.” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Operation Homefront. “We are grateful to our friends at Chobani who have joined Operation Homefront to serve America’s military families at a time when they need our support now, more than ever.”

Operation Homefront was founded in 2002 and has been recognized by several charity oversight groups.