WATCH: Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery holds Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

Published: May 20, 2020, 7:36 am Updated: May 20, 2020, 8:25 am

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will honor servicemen and women Wednesday morning with a private wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include brief remarks, a moment of silence and the playing of taps. The ceremony will be livestreamed in this article.

Memorial Day public ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will not be held this year

Wednesday’s ceremony will be closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the traditional public Memorial Day ceremony has been canceled this year, according to a news release.

Instead, veterans, servicemembers, family members and the community are encouraged to view Wednesday’s ceremony via livestream.

“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said Aubrey David, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery director. “While we cannot hold a large Memorial Day program as was typical in years past, we will still honor veterans and service members with the dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”

The cemetery will remain open on Memorial Day weekend for visitation.

Visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines, maintain physical distancing, and to consider visiting Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Monday. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their veteran’s gravesite.