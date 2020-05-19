Memorial Day public ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will not be held this year

SAN ANTONIO – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery has been canceled this year.

The cemetery will also look different as the cemetery is also prohibiting groups from placing miniature flags at grave sites as in year’s past.

Instead, a private wreath-laying ceremony will be held Wednesday, May 20, according to a news release.

“This year, by necessity, will be different from past Memorial Day observances,” said Aubrey David, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery director. “While we cannot hold a large Memorial Day program as was typical in years past, we will still honor Veterans and service members with the dignity and respect they have earned through their service and sacrifice.”

While the public ceremony has been canceled, the cemetery will be open on Memorial Day weekend for visitation.

Cemetery visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines, maintain physical distancing, and to consider visiting Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Monday. Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their Veteran’s grave site.

Veterans, servicemembers, family members, and the community are encouraged to view Wednesday’s ceremony through local media coverage.