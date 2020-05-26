FBI issues warning about COVID-19-related scams

SAN ANTONIO – The FBI office in San Antonio is issuing a warning about coronavirus-related scams.

The law enforcement agency and the U.S. Secret Service have teamed up with other federal and local investigators to crackdown on COVID-19-related schemes nationwide.

“The current trend that we’re seeing is in price gouging with the purchase of protective equipment,” FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee said.

Businesses looking to buy personal protection equipment for their staff need to report price inflation to the FBI and use legitimate companies to ensure delivery, Lee said.

“I think we’re going to see this more in the future now that businesses are starting to open up and they’re seeing an increase in volume,” she said.

Government agencies and health care facilities in our area have already fallen victim to scams, Lee said.

