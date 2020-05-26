Police investigating suspicious baby death in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a baby in Stone Oak.

Officers were called around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Sonterra Heights Apartments in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway after receiving a call about an infant boy not breathing.

According to police, emergency crews arrived and tried to resuscitate the baby, but they were unsuccessful.

Police said the EMS crew told them that the death, however, appeared to be suspicious.

Authorities said officers took the mother into custody for a mental evaluation because she was exhibiting odd behavior, and that she has been deemed a suspect in the case.

Police are currently waiting for a warrant so they can search the apartment, officials said.

Police were not able to give an age of the baby, although a sergeant said he appeared to be “months old”.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.