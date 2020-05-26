Social distance speed dating opportunity in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Has the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on your social, dating and love life?

The Good Kind is hoping to bring back the opportunity to have some social human interaction.

San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle opens pickleball courts, sets grand opening date

You can search for love 6 feet apart at their “Dating at a Social Distance” event on Saturday, May 30.

The Good Kind, located at 1127 S. St. Mary’s Street, has an outdoor garden lounge where the speed dating will take place.

It’s getting hot!! Cool down with a raspa or mangonada from one of these San Antonio snack spots

Tickets are limited to 20 men and 20 women, 21 and over only, and tickets are $10.

In a press release, The Good Kind states that they are adhering to all regulations and procedures to ensure the safety and well being of both guests and staff.

This social distance dating event will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.