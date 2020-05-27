Where are the least, most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio to rent an apartment?
Lackland Terrace lowest, The Pearl priciest, according to Apartments.com
SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl neighborhood is the most expensive area in San Antonio to rent an apartment while Lackland Terrace on the West Side is among the most affordable, according to new data released Tuesday by Apartments.com.
The average rent for apartments in the Pearl neighborhood listed at $2,283 while apartments in the Lackland Terrace neighborhood listed at nearly four times less at $617, the apartment listing site said.
The top 10 least affordable neighborhoods included three in downtown San Antonio (Museum Reach at $1,774, King William at $1,543 and Lone Star at $1,495), two in midtown (Pearl at $2,283 and Brackenridge Park at $1,409) and two in the Northwest Side (The Rim at $1,596 and The Dominion at $1,545).
Among the top 10 most affordable neighborhoods included four on the West Side (Lackland Terrace at $617, Maverick at $751, Thunderbird Hills at $752 and Hillcrest at $756.)
Apartments.com said 40% of renters plan to move in the next six months, though 23% of them did not plan to move before COVID-19.
Following is a table of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in San Antonio.
|Area of city
|Neighborhood
|Average Rent
|Midtown
|Pearl
|$2,283
|Downtown
|Museum Reach
|$1,774
|Northwest
|The Rim
|$1,596
|Northwest
|The Dominion
|$1,545
|Downtown
|King William
|$1,543
|Downtown
|Lone Star
|$1,495
|Southeast
|Dignowity Hill
|$1,462
|North Central
|The Quarry
|$1,446
|North
|Cibolo Canyons
|$1,411
|Midtown
|Brackenridge Park
|$1,409
Following is a table of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio.
|Area of city
|Neighborhood
|Average Rent
|Southeast
|Harlandale
|$761
|North Central
|North Shearer Hills
|$758
|West Side
|Hillcrest
|$756
|West Side
|Thunderbird Hills
|$752
|West Side
|Maverick
|$751
|Southwest
|South San Antonio
|$746
|Northeast
|Park Village
|$715
|Southeast
|Hot Wells
|$685
|Southwest
|South Southwest
|$684
|West Side
|Lackland Terrace
|$617
