Where are the least, most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio to rent an apartment?

SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl neighborhood is the most expensive area in San Antonio to rent an apartment while Lackland Terrace on the West Side is among the most affordable, according to new data released Tuesday by Apartments.com.

The average rent for apartments in the Pearl neighborhood listed at $2,283 while apartments in the Lackland Terrace neighborhood listed at nearly four times less at $617, the apartment listing site said.

The top 10 least affordable neighborhoods included three in downtown San Antonio (Museum Reach at $1,774, King William at $1,543 and Lone Star at $1,495), two in midtown (Pearl at $2,283 and Brackenridge Park at $1,409) and two in the Northwest Side (The Rim at $1,596 and The Dominion at $1,545).

Among the top 10 most affordable neighborhoods included four on the West Side (Lackland Terrace at $617, Maverick at $751, Thunderbird Hills at $752 and Hillcrest at $756.)

Apartments.com said 40% of renters plan to move in the next six months, though 23% of them did not plan to move before COVID-19.

Following is a table of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in San Antonio.

Area of city Neighborhood Average Rent Midtown Pearl $2,283 Downtown Museum Reach $1,774 Northwest The Rim $1,596 Northwest The Dominion $1,545 Downtown King William $1,543 Downtown Lone Star $1,495 Southeast Dignowity Hill $1,462 North Central The Quarry $1,446 North Cibolo Canyons $1,411 Midtown Brackenridge Park $1,409

Following is a table of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio.

Area of city Neighborhood Average Rent Southeast Harlandale $761 North Central North Shearer Hills $758 West Side Hillcrest $756 West Side Thunderbird Hills $752 West Side Maverick $751 Southwest South San Antonio $746 Northeast Park Village $715 Southeast Hot Wells $685 Southwest South Southwest $684 West Side Lackland Terrace $617

