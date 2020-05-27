66ºF

Where are the least, most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio to rent an apartment?

Lackland Terrace lowest, The Pearl priciest, according to Apartments.com

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: rent, San Antonio, apartment, real estate, Pearl, West Side
Outside area at the Encore SoFlo Apartments on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO – The Pearl neighborhood is the most expensive area in San Antonio to rent an apartment while Lackland Terrace on the West Side is among the most affordable, according to new data released Tuesday by Apartments.com.

The average rent for apartments in the Pearl neighborhood listed at $2,283 while apartments in the Lackland Terrace neighborhood listed at nearly four times less at $617, the apartment listing site said.

The top 10 least affordable neighborhoods included three in downtown San Antonio (Museum Reach at $1,774, King William at $1,543 and Lone Star at $1,495), two in midtown (Pearl at $2,283 and Brackenridge Park at $1,409) and two in the Northwest Side (The Rim at $1,596 and The Dominion at $1,545).

Among the top 10 most affordable neighborhoods included four on the West Side (Lackland Terrace at $617, Maverick at $751, Thunderbird Hills at $752 and Hillcrest at $756.)

Apartments.com said 40% of renters plan to move in the next six months, though 23% of them did not plan to move before COVID-19.

Following is a table of the 10 most expensive neighborhoods in San Antonio.

Area of cityNeighborhoodAverage Rent
MidtownPearl$2,283
DowntownMuseum Reach$1,774
NorthwestThe Rim$1,596
NorthwestThe Dominion$1,545
DowntownKing William$1,543
DowntownLone Star$1,495
SoutheastDignowity Hill$1,462
North CentralThe Quarry$1,446
NorthCibolo Canyons$1,411
MidtownBrackenridge Park$1,409

Following is a table of the 10 most affordable neighborhoods in San Antonio.

Area of cityNeighborhoodAverage Rent
SoutheastHarlandale$761
North CentralNorth Shearer Hills$758
West SideHillcrest$756
West SideThunderbird Hills$752
West SideMaverick$751
SouthwestSouth San Antonio$746
NortheastPark Village$715
SoutheastHot Wells$685
SouthwestSouth Southwest$684
West SideLackland Terrace$617

