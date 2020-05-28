Suspects sought in East Side motel murder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder at an East Side motel late last month.

Authorities said three suspects and their truck is believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Joshua Barron Lewis. He was found dead in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on Roland Avenue and I-10 on April 30th.

The truck is described to be a 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, the four-by-four rebel edition.

Officials said the truck has black trim on the hood, a black bed and side running boards. There is no license plate on the front, but there is a paper plate on the back and a registration sticker on the front windshield.

Three men were seen inside of the truck at the time of the incident and are considered suspects.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-7635.